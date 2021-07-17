Pregnant woman, teen sister remanded for ganja possession

Latest update July 17th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jul 17, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A six-month pregnant woman and her teenage sister were yesterday remanded to prison for the illegal possession of ganja.
The duo appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Senior Magistrate, Leron Daly. The defendants, 24-year-old Shantell Evans and 19-year-old Timhara Evans, denied the charge, which alleges that on July 14, 2021, at Lot 169 James Street, Albouystown, Georgetown, they had in their possession 518.07 grams of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking.
The sisters were arrested on Wednesday after ranks from the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) carried out a search on the two-storey apartment building located at James Street, Albouystown.
CANU in an initial release stated that during the search, two black plastic bags containing leaves, seeds and stems weighing 518.07 grams along with a small scale were discovered in the sisters’ apartment.
At the time of the discovery, the two women were the only occupants at home. They were arrested, subsequently charged, and placed before the court for the offence where they were remanded.
They are expected to make their next court appearance on August 20, 2021.
