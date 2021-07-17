Pedestrians, motorcyclists account for highest road fatalities

Kaieteur News – In his presentation to the public for the Guyana Police Force’s 182nd Anniversary, Commissioner of Police, Nigel Hoppie, noted the status of overall crime and traffic incidents, in which pedestrians and motorcyclists accounted for the most fatal casualties.

According to Hoppie, up to July 10 this year, the traffic department has seen a decrease of 32% in fatal accidents with a number of 48 this year but 71 for the matching period last year. This year also has a consequential 30% decrease in fatalities with 52 this year as opposed to 74 last year.

However, Hoppie stated that pedestrians and motor cyclists, 29 in total, have been part of the major categories of road users who lost their lives on the roadways this year with inattentiveness, which caused 21 fatal accidents. According to Hoppie, traffic enforcement has recorded 8,719 cases for speeding, 459 cases for driving under the influence and 10,188 for unlicenced driver.

Hoppie mentioned too, that although a few officers stand before the court and amidst oftentimes-unmerited criticisms, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) continues to perform its role and responsibilities creditably while coping and grasping with challenges and opportunities accordingly. He said too, that the GPF has been able to maintain a safe and secure environment within the country.

The Commissioner of Police also noted that the Force continues to assiduously confront the challenges of the criminal community and unto the end of June this year, has recorded an 18.7% decrease in serious crimes compared to the similar period last year.