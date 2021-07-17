Lack of answers from EPA/Govt. causes tempers to flare at gas consultation

Dear Editor,

Tempers flared and the temperature was rising as the EPA, Ministry of Natural Resources and the Gas-to-Shore project came under fire as participants asked a multiplicity of questions and called for transparency in the proposed project, at the second online forum on Thursday. Towards the end, Mr. Gossai, an employee of the Ministry of Natural Resources, was told by a representative from the Oil and Gas Governance Network, to “cut the bulls…out,” as the employee got into a tirade praising the Government’s efforts and was perceived as trying to defend the Government’s lack of transparency and release of information on the gas project. People felt he was “preaching down” to the participants.

The Forum attracted about 65 people, including Mr. Brassington, boss of the Gas-to-Shore project; Dr. Parsram, Executive Director of EPA; and distinguished National Hero – Mr. Glenn Lall and a national treasure Christopher Ram. So far, the online forums have attracted more people than the face-to-face meetings.

While Dr. Parsram and Ms. Candacy of the EPA explained that the forums are more concerned with the environmental aspects of things, all the participants who asked questions or made comments, wanted more information through the release of previous gas-to-shore studies on location and feasibility, the release of the full EPA application, and the consideration of alternative, cheaper forms of energy. The PowerPoint presentation of the Exxon representatives on the gas project was too sketchy to allow for deep questioning, and participants wanted more details.

Frustration was boiling over as people wanted more information, which the EPA said was beyond what the session was designed to do. The EPA and Ministry of Natural Resources spokesman seemed to have made promises to consider release of the full application. Dr. Parsram said people should not be criticising the EPA. While the EPA might be deserving of some criticism, it had to unfairly carry the blame that rightly should be placed on the Government. It is the Government’s responsibility to act with utmost transparency when there is widespread mistrust of its intentions and approach as it races to implement the gas project with apparent inadequate planning and lack of engagement of parliament and the political Opposition.

In the international report from the Natural Resources Governance Institute (NRGI) released this week, the Guyana Government received a failing grade, with the worst score given for “transparency.” This should be of concern to the Government as it is due for an EITI (Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative) review, which it is likely to fail for the same reasons it got a failing grade from the NRGI. NRGI said, “The Ministry of Natural Resources should continue disclosing contracts and maintain an up-to-date registry of licences in line with EITI commitments.” Guyana’s membership in the Escazu accord also requires similar disclosures.

President Ali must rein in those responsible for giving his Government a bad name for lacking in transparency. It was the President’s solemn promise at inauguration and repeated often that unlike the PNC, his Government would be a transparent one. We do not want this to be added to the list of “promise made, promise not kept.”

Secrecy is the handmaiden of corruption, and when a project is shrouded in apparent deliberate secrecy, people think you have sinister intentions, even if your intentions are honourable. The oil and gas wealth belongs to the people, not politicians, and the nation deserves better answers. I don’t know what is to be gained by the Government and its agencies refusing to practice full disclosure. The consent of the governed is still essential to a well-functioning democracy. The ball is in the Government’s court!

Sincerely,

Dr. Jerry Jailall