GPL workers play role of cops, arrest thief

Kaieteur News – After a cry for help, a woman was reunited with her stolen articles after several Guyana Power & Light (GPL) workers assisted in capturing the culprit. The incident occurred on Wednesday evening.

According to a police report, 26-year-old Lashon Charles, a nail technician of Section A, Block X, Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara (EBD), was walking into her yard at 23:00hrs. At the said time, Charles saw the suspect walking towards her.

The man, who was identified as Alex Johnny, came up behind her and grabbed her by her hair. He then began to choke her, which caused her to fall to the ground. The suspect then snatched her purse from her hands, which contained one National Identification Card, one Republic Bank card, one gold chain and $15,000 in cash and ran away.

The victim then reportedly raised an alarm and a GPL vehicle, which was passing with several workers, gave chase behind the suspect. The men managed to apprehend Johnny and subsequently took him to the Golden Grove Police Station. The suspect was then arrested by ranks and a search was conducted on him.

All the said items were recovered in Johnny’s possession with exception of the victim’s gold chain. The said items were later lodged for safekeeping and the victim was escorted to the Diamond Hospital Complex where she was seen and examined by the doctor on duty and later sent away.