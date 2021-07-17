Govt. comfortable paying oil companies’ taxes but runs after struggling broadcasters

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Government is paying the taxes for oil companies but appears comfortable going after local broadcasters struggling to make ends meet in a COVID-19 environment.

This is evident through the actions of the Guyana National Broadcasting Authority (GNBA), which on Thursday published the names of several broadcasters who have failed to pay their Broadcast Licence Fees, including the State media.

The agency in a public missive said it “has been very patient and lenient,” but continues to face an arduous task of obtaining its fees from cable, radio, and television broadcasters. This notwithstanding, GNBA continues to face an arduous task of obtaining Broadcast Licence Fees.”

As such, GNBA said it wishes to highlight the financially non-compliant broadcasters and has since published a list of all the defaulting companies.

“Importantly, be reminded that GNBA is empowered to take action against delinquent broadcasters. We are therefore requesting that the broadcasters listed below honour their obligations at the earliest,” GNBA said.

Below is the list of names published:

CABLE BROADCASTERS

Atlantic Cable Television Inc.

Bartica Communication Network Inc.

Infinity Telecommunications Inc.

RADIO BROADCASTERS

ANG Inc.

Blackman & Sons Inc.

Brutal Group Inc.

CNS Inc.

Keystone Solutions Inc.

Linden Wireless Communications Network

Multi Cultural Communications Inc.

National Communications Network Inc.

National Media & Broadcasting Company Limited

News Talk Radio Guyana Inc.

Pinnacle Communications Inc.

Wireless Connections Inc.

TELEVISION BROADCASTERS

21st Century Communication Ltd.

CNS Inc.

Community Broadcasting Network Inc.

Countryside Broadcasting Inc.

First Light Broadcasting Inc.

HGPTV Inc.

Linden Broadcasting Network Trust

National Communications Network Inc.

Pinnacle Communications Inc.

Rambarran Broadcasting Systems Inc.

WRHM Inc.