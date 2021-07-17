Latest update July 17th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Govt. comfortable paying oil companies’ taxes but runs after struggling broadcasters

Jul 17, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Government is paying the taxes for oil companies but appears comfortable going after local broadcasters struggling to make ends meet in a COVID-19 environment.
This is evident through the actions of the Guyana National Broadcasting Authority (GNBA), which on Thursday published the names of several broadcasters who have failed to pay their Broadcast Licence Fees, including the State media.
The agency in a public missive said it “has been very patient and lenient,” but continues to face an arduous task of obtaining its fees from cable, radio, and television broadcasters. This notwithstanding, GNBA continues to face an arduous task of obtaining Broadcast Licence Fees.”
As such, GNBA said it wishes to highlight the financially non-compliant broadcasters and has since published a list of all the defaulting companies.
“Importantly, be reminded that GNBA is empowered to take action against delinquent broadcasters. We are therefore requesting that the broadcasters listed below honour their obligations at the earliest,” GNBA said.

Below is the list of names published:

CABLE BROADCASTERS
Atlantic Cable Television Inc.
Bartica Communication Network Inc.
Infinity Telecommunications Inc.

RADIO BROADCASTERS
ANG Inc.
Blackman & Sons Inc.
Brutal Group Inc.
CNS Inc.
Keystone Solutions Inc.
Linden Wireless Communications Network
Multi Cultural Communications Inc.
National Communications Network Inc.
National Media & Broadcasting Company Limited
News Talk Radio Guyana Inc.
Pinnacle Communications Inc.
Wireless Connections Inc.

TELEVISION BROADCASTERS
21st Century Communication Ltd.
CNS Inc.
Community Broadcasting Network Inc.
Countryside Broadcasting Inc.
First Light Broadcasting Inc.
HGPTV Inc.
Linden Broadcasting Network Trust
National Communications Network Inc.
Pinnacle Communications Inc.
Rambarran Broadcasting Systems Inc.
WRHM Inc.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Swimmers Persaud & Fowler settling in well in Tokyo

Swimmers Persaud & Fowler settling in well in Tokyo

Jul 17, 2021

By Sean Devers Kaieteur News – Swimmers Aleka Persaud and Andrew Fowler are among seven athletes set to represent the Golden Arrow Head in the Tokyo Olympics which is scheduled to run from July...
Read More
Rebels ‘Red ball’ U-10 Tournament Erskine and Jordan win in girls & boys U10

Rebels ‘Red ball’ U-10 Tournament Erskine and...

Jul 17, 2021

De Sinco Limited under their Degree brand of products lifts with Carlos Petterson-Griffith

De Sinco Limited under their Degree brand of...

Jul 17, 2021

CAC Champion Clarke training smart for title defence

CAC Champion Clarke training smart for title...

Jul 17, 2021

Gold is Money is sponsor of the late Faye Joseph birth anniversary dominoes

Gold is Money is sponsor of the late Faye Joseph...

Jul 16, 2021

GCOS continues support of athletes

GCOS continues support of athletes

Jul 16, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]