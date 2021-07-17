GEA gives licence to fuel dealer caught smuggling from Venezuela

…vessel had been detained by neighbouring naval authorities

Kaieteur News – The licencing practices of the Guyana Energy Agency (GEA) continue to come under question following the issuance of a fuel transport licence to a company that had its vessel seized in Venezuela for smuggling.

The vessel was detained in neighbouring Venezuela on March 11, 2020 and in December the local state counsel advised the GEA that no criminal charges has been laid.

At the time the vessel was seized in Venezuela, that country’s Regional Director General of the Ministry of People’s Power of Energy and Petroleum, had requested that the vessel’s fuel be tested.

It was found at the time that the vessel—MS ROBIN—had entered the western neighbour’s jurisdiction without notification, in addition to being without a contracting shipping agency.

The vessel was held at the Naval Base “Mcal Juan Crisostomo Falcon” following the discovery of the deficiency codes.

Following the seizure of the vessel in March, the GEA in September had launched an investigation into the local company, which through its legal representatives had refused to provide any further information to GEA.

That letter of refusal was sent to the GEA Head, Dr. Mahender Sharma.

Additionally, the GEA in December last had written to the principal of the company captioned, “notice before suspension” in relation to the licence for bulk transportation.

At that time, the GEA had also alleged that the dealer had entered into a transaction offering petroleum products for sale without the appropriate licence.

GEA had also accused the company of transporting fuel from Suriname for a Guyanese company that had not been licenced for importing, exporting, retailing, wholesaling or transporting petroleum products.

The company was given 30 days to show why its licence should not be suspended.

That warning had come directly from the GEA Head, Dr. Sharma, and copied to the Minister with responsibility for the Sector, Prime Minister, (ret’d) Mark Phillips.

The company despite its documented indiscretions has still managed to retain its transport licence.

Kaieteur News understands that the company has since also applied for a fuel import licence.

The company is currently in the process of constructing a two million-litre storage facility.

The GEA has been coming under fire over its licencing practices when it was reported this past week, that at least two companies were granted fuel import licences although these two companies have no demonstrable storage capacity or other mandatory requirements.

Neither of the companies is presently in possession of fuel storage depot for fuel imports—a requirement that has to be met before any such licence is issued.

Companies requiring an import licence are also required to provide a Petroleum Licence from Guyana Fire Service (GFS) in the case of wholesale and importing wholesale application.

This publication understands that none of the companies has met any of the outlined requirements, but would have been given import licences.