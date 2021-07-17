Digicel launches Summer Campaign with 3 brand new Toyota RUSH SUVs up for grabs

Latest update July 17th, 2021 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – Summer in Georgetown just got better as Digicel recently launched its Summer Campaign, “Digicel’s SUMMA Rush.” Digicel’s prepaid customers will have the chance of “RUSHing” off with one of three brand new Toyota Rush SUVs. The campaign runs for seven weeks, starting on July 16 and concludes on September 2.

The three brand new Toyota RUSH SUVs up for grabs

So how can anxious prepaid customers qualify to win one of the three SUVs? To qualify, customers must top up with $1,000 or more (Scratch Cards or electronically) to collect the letters to spell the word R-U-S-H to enter into a draw. Once the top-up is successful, the customer will receive a text message with their electronic letter. Customers can keep track of their letters collected by texting ‘SUMMA’ to short code 1441.
There will be three qualifying periods: July 16th– August 5th , August 6th– August 19th and August 20th– September 2nd. Customers spelling the word R-U-S-H within the qualifying periods will participate in the draw for a chance to win one of the three Toyota Rush SUVs. All persons spelling the word R-U-S-H will receive $100,000 once the letters are verified and deemed legitimate.
Digicel Group is a total communications and entertainment provider with operations in 31 markets throughout the Caribbean, Central America and Asia Pacific. Digicel also runs a host of community-based initiatives across its markets, including Digicel Foundations in Haiti, Jamaica, Papua New Guinea and Trinidad and Tobago, which focus on educational, cultural and social development programs. Visit www.digicelgroup.com for more information.

