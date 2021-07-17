Dem environmentalists are de ones who need saving!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Wat does get dem boys all riled up is all dem environmentalists who want to save de planet and end climate change.

Saving de planet? It remind dem boys of wat George Carlin said years ago. “Some of those who want to save the planet and protect the environment can’t even take care of themselves. Much less to save the planet!”

If you and me are lucky and really lucky too, we may just live to be 90… if we lucky. De planet been here for four billions years now. So who really need saving, you and me or de planet?

Some of these environmentalists we have around can’t even protect themselves from de common flu. So wat make dem think they so special to save dis planet?

And who tell dem de planet need dem protection. De planet been doing fine for four billion years. Dem boys yet to see a part of de planet drop off and floating around in de Milky Way. But dem boys see a lot of people get kill, get sick, without arms or legs and dem boys see lots of destruction caused by wars and human actions. So before we decide to save de environment, leh we try saving we selves first.

Dem boys went to de ATM de other day to withdraw money to buy bread. Dem boys look around and see de air conditioning and de lights in de ATM booth on 24 hours a day. De machine gat de temerity to ask dem boys not to print a receipt since it will help save a tree.

On de TV dem keep telling yuh to conserve electricity. So I switched de TV off. On de radio dem also telling yuh tuh reduce greenhouse gas emissions by turning off yuh lights. Dem boys did so and de car almost run over a pedestrian.

Talk half and ask dem environmentalists fuh leff a raise rather dan try fuh save de planet!