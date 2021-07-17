De Sinco Limited under their Degree brand of products lifts with Carlos Petterson-Griffith

Latest update July 17th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jul 17, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – Under their Degree brand of products; De Sinco Limited has made a tangible contribution towards Carlos ‘The Showstopper’ Petterson-Griffith quest to medal at the upcoming 18th FESUPO/NAPF Pan-American Regional Powerlifting Championships to take place August 17-21, 2021 at the Hyatt Regency Hotel, in Orlando, Florida, USA.
With support already coming from MVP Sports as well as being named the latest Sports Ambassador for that company, Petterson-Griffith made the trek to De Sinco Limited’s Sheriff and John Streets, Campbellville Location to receive his latest monetary support.
Handing over a cheque to Petterson-Griffith for USD$500 towards his competition expenses was Manager, Mr. Sunish Maikoo who commended the powerlifter for his commitment and discipline to the sport that has made him a standout over the years.
In his quest to bring further glory to the Land of Many Waters at next month’s championships in the USA which he is using as a platform to qualify for the World’s Classic Championships set for the end of September, Maikoo said that Degree and De Sinco would be rally with Petterson-Griffith to keep the Gold Arrowhead flying high.
Aiming to top the field in the 93kg Class FESUPO/NAPF Pan-American Regional Powerlifting Championships, Petterson-Griffith extended thanks to Maikoo, Degree and De Sinco for standing with him on the platform noting that he is quite aware that the covid-19 pandemic has dented lost of businesses but he is grateful for the support he has been receiving to date.
Whilst acknowledging that becoming a world champion is not a walk in the park, Petterson-Griffith is obdurate that his journey towards attaining this height has begun and he is getting closer to such a feat. (Franklin Wilson)
