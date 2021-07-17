Latest update July 17th, 2021 12:59 AM

CAC Champion Clarke training smart for title defence

Jul 17, 2021

By Calvin Champion

Kerwin Clarke, Guyana’s most decorated bodybuilder on the team heading to the 2021 Central American & Caribbean (CAC) bodybuilding championships in El Salvador, has declared that he is training smart for next month’s competition which will be held in the capital of San Salvador.

Kerwin Clarke

The reigning under 176lb CAC Champion, in an invited comment with Kaieteur Sport, noted that preparations for next month’s Championships are not as smooth as he would like them to be as compared to 2019 when he won gold especially since he is in therapy for two separate injures.
However, he further divulged that, “Being strategic, I was able to train safely or I should say train smart and put together a fairly decent package. In terms of me refining myself into a state of readiness in terms of being at the level of competitiveness as I should, would’ve been my major challenge for this year’s event.”
However, Clarke shared that he, “Managed to put the pieces together and with three weeks remaining, and I intend to refine my body to the best of my ability.”
The five-time Mr. Guyana champion noted that although he is excited to be competing at this event once more, he is not fazed by his fellow competitors, “I don’t feel pressured in anticipation in of this year’s competition because I am always physically and mentally prepared for the competition, that has always been my game plan and I continued to operate in that regard.”
In terms of sponsorship, Clarke highlighted that the Guyana Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation (GBBF) had reached out to the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) and the Ministry of Culture, Youth & Sport for funding but at the time this interview was done, he couldn’t confirm any favourable response.
The other athletes making up team Guyana to the CAC bodybuilding championships are Rosanna Fung, Yannick Grimes, Emmerson Campbell, Roger Callendar, Darius Ramsammy and Nicholas Albert. The GBBFF also looks forward to having its President, Keavon Bess, lead its delegation along with at least one coach to ensure that the athletes are taken care of.

 

