‘Black Boy’ remanded for allegedly killing father of two

Kaieteur News – Adolph “Black Boy” Joseph, the man who was implicated in the gruesome murder of Roy Ross, a father of two that occurred back in April, was on Thursday remanded to prison by Principal Magistrate, Judy Latchman.

Twenty-eight-year-old Joseph of Swan Squatting Area, Linden/Soesdyke Highway, made his first court appearance in the Diamond/Grove Magistrate’s Court where he was not required to plead to the indictable charge of murder.

It was alleged that between April 4 and 5, 2021 at Swan Village, he murdered 23-year-old Ross.

The Principal Magistrate after remanding him adjourned the matter to July 20, 2021 for report. Moreover, the other suspect, Ewert Calistro, who confessed to the crime was charged and remanded to jail by Magistrate Latchman back in April.

On Easter Monday sometime around 06:00hrs, Ross’ lifeless body was found lying in a pool of blood in his living room. His body, which bore multiple stab wounds, was found by his neighbour.This publication learnt that he was last seen alive around 23:00hrs. on Easter Sunday by his girlfriend whom he resided with. The morning after Ross was discovered dead, the police had taken several persons into custody for questioning.

Twenty-three-year-old Calistro was among the group of individuals who reportedly admitted to detectives that he was guilty of being involved in Ross’s killing. During his confession, he implicated another person who he claimed inflicted the injuries on the father of two. That individual was Joseph, who was in hiding for some months but was recently captured in Mahdia.

Kaieteur News was told that Calistro, while in the company of another person went to the dead man’s residence with the intention to “commit an unlawful sexual act on one of the occupants of the house” with the expectation that Ross was not at home. The young man further stated that upon their arrival at the house, they were approached by Ross and a brawl reportedly ensued. During that scuffle Ross was stabbed several times about his body. It was reported that he was stabbed to his chest, shoulder, elbow and abdomen.