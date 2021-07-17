Apology

Kaieteur News – Global Commercial Import and Transport Inc., the company identified by this newspaper as having received a licence from the Guyana Energy Agency (GEA) despite not having adequate storage facilities, has denied all allegations levelled against it.

The company claims that the articles published were understood to mean, that the company is bankrupt, is engaged in several criminal acts, including fraud, money laundering, tax evasion, corruption, fuel smuggling and is prohibited from conducting business in Suriname.

Kaieteur News, as such, unequivocally apologises to the principals of the company for the publication of any incorrect details that may have damaged the company’s reputation.