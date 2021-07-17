Latest update July 17th, 2021 12:59 AM

Agri. Ministry signs $115M in contracts to boost performance; $26 million will go to defunct Rose Hall Factory

Jul 17, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Agriculture has signed $115M in contracts to boost the sector’s performance. Of that amount, $26M will go to the defunct Rose Hall factory. This project will bring the estate one-step closer to becoming operational.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, said this act is in keeping with the Government’s commitment to the people. He further stated that when the administration was in Opposition it had said that it would reopen the closed sugar estates.
The People’s Progressive Party/Civic had campaigned heavily on the reopening of the closed sugar estates that sent thousands of persons into unemployment – the Rose Hall, Skeldon, Wales and Enmore Estates were closed under the APNU+AFC Government. Workers who were fired after the closure were given severance pay but many still struggled to maintain their families and eat three square meals a day. The PPP/C had promised to reopen the estates and restore jobs.
Minister Mustapha noted, that a number of persons are still awaiting jobs at the Rose Hall Factory while adding, that sugar production would be boosted because of the mere fact that the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) is making a turn in the way it manages its affairs.
The Minister further added that by the end of August, he hopes that all the projects that are in the budget will be awarded, and contracts will be signed for works to begin, so that the work programme can be completed for the remainder of the year.
The remainder of the monies will be used for development at the Guyana Rice Development Board, Guyana Marketing Corporation and Hydromet Office.

 

