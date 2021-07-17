67 cases of Dengue, 5 Leptospirosis recorded in Region Six. -Regional Chairman

Kaieteur News – Following the heavy flooding those communities countrywide endured a number of Leptospirosis and Dengue cases were recorded in Region Six, says Regional Chairman, David Armogan, during a press briefing on Thursday.

Presently, the Regional Health Department in Berbice is monitoring 67 cases of Dengue and five cases of Leptospirosis with the majority of the cases diagnosed coming from Black Bush Polder.

The Chairman stated that those persons who were affected by the diseases are being treated, while adding, that no deaths were recorded. He added that the health department has put systems in place to do contact tracing in an effort to reduce the spread.

Kaieteur News understands that there is a schedule out for fogging throughout Region Six.