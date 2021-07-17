67 cases of Dengue, 5 Leptospirosis recorded in Region Six. -Regional Chairman

Latest update July 17th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jul 17, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Following the heavy flooding those communities countrywide endured a number of Leptospirosis and Dengue cases were recorded in Region Six, says Regional Chairman, David Armogan, during a press briefing on Thursday.
Presently, the Regional Health Department in Berbice is monitoring 67 cases of Dengue and five cases of Leptospirosis with the majority of the cases diagnosed coming from Black Bush Polder.
The Chairman stated that those persons who were affected by the diseases are being treated, while adding, that no deaths were recorded. He added that the health department has put systems in place to do contact tracing in an effort to reduce the spread.
Kaieteur News understands that there is a schedule out for fogging throughout Region Six.
Jul 17, 2021By Sean Devers Kaieteur News – Swimmers Aleka Persaud and Andrew Fowler are among seven athletes set to represent the Golden Arrow Head in the Tokyo Olympics which is scheduled to run from July...
Jul 17, 2021
Jul 17, 2021
Jul 17, 2021
Jul 16, 2021
Jul 16, 2021
Kaieteur News – There is a cowardly political document going around. It is purported to be composed by a number of... more
Kaieteur News – Burnham took away a lot of properties. In addition, he did it under a law, which allowed for inadequate... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Haiti was in a constitutional and political crisis before the assassination of... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]