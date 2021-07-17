Latest update July 17th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

16-year-old cancer patient succumbs to COVID-19

Jul 17, 2021 News

– Seven children now hospitalised

Kaieteur News – Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, yesterday announced that a 16-year-old child who was a patient in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Liliendaal Infectious Disease Hospital has succumbed to the virus.
The Minister, who made the announcement during his daily COVID-19 update, said the child had a form of cancer and had died within the last 24 hours.
This child is now the country’s third youngest COVID-19 fatality since the pandemic reached these shores in March last year. An 11-year-old who was diagnosed with cancer was the first young person to succumb, while a 17-year-old boy was the second.
It was revealed during the interview that there are presently seven children who are admitted to the hospital, they are being closely monitored by health authorities. According to Dr. Anthony, these children are not in the COVID-19 ICU but are housed in the regular wards.
Earlier in the month, the Minister had highlighted that it was becoming a worrying trend since more children are being infected with a more severe form of the disease.
In this regard, he is encouraging parents to take extra precautions with children since a different form of the disease is circulating than that of the initial strain.
“We need to take precautions with our children, which is very important. Initially, the type of variants that were circulating … where children, if they got infected would have generally got a mild form of the disease; that pattern is changing and we are seeing that children now are being affected in a more adverse way,” the Minister explained.
Meanwhile, the Health Ministry yesterday in its release reported that a 73-year-old woman from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) who tested positive for COVID-19 died on Thursday. As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 507.
Further, the Ministry in its daily COVID-19 dashboard recorded 77 new infections, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 21,351.
Presently, there are eight patients in the COVID-19 ICU, 103 persons in institutional isolation, 1,068 in home isolation and five are in institutional quarantine.
To date, a total of 19,665 persons have recovered from the virus.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Swimmers Persaud & Fowler settling in well in Tokyo

Swimmers Persaud & Fowler settling in well in Tokyo

Jul 17, 2021

By Sean Devers Kaieteur News – Swimmers Aleka Persaud and Andrew Fowler are among seven athletes set to represent the Golden Arrow Head in the Tokyo Olympics which is scheduled to run from July...
Read More
Rebels ‘Red ball’ U-10 Tournament Erskine and Jordan win in girls & boys U10

Rebels ‘Red ball’ U-10 Tournament Erskine and...

Jul 17, 2021

De Sinco Limited under their Degree brand of products lifts with Carlos Petterson-Griffith

De Sinco Limited under their Degree brand of...

Jul 17, 2021

CAC Champion Clarke training smart for title defence

CAC Champion Clarke training smart for title...

Jul 17, 2021

Gold is Money is sponsor of the late Faye Joseph birth anniversary dominoes

Gold is Money is sponsor of the late Faye Joseph...

Jul 16, 2021

GCOS continues support of athletes

GCOS continues support of athletes

Jul 16, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]