Twenty-nine cops presently before the court on criminal charges

Kaieteur News – According to the Commissioner of Police (Ag), Nigel Hoppie, a total of 29 ranks are presently before the court on various criminal charges.

The Commissioner made the disclosure yesterday while speaking at the Awards and Incentives Ceremony, where a total of 3,258 ranks and 28 Community Policing Groups were awarded for their outstanding contributions in support of the Guyana Police Force (GPF).

The Top Cop lamented that there are members of the Law Enforcement community who are faced with allegations of rape, robbery, manslaughter, assault, corruption and neglect of duty.

Despite those that have breached the Police Force’s Code of Conduct and Standing Orders and the oftentimes-unmerited criticisms, Hoppie said the Force continues to perform its duties and responsibilities creditably.

He urges members of the Force to be professional in their behaviour and conduct, to show courtesy towards members of the public and to avoid corrupt practices.

“Remember the Force is one Station. We must be responsive anywhere we are called upon by the public. We are here to serve and providing an efficient and effective service must be the hallmark of our performance,” the Acting Commissioner concluded.

This publication previously would have reported on some of the matters where officers were brought before the courts.

Just a few days ago, Police Constable, Sereste Brittlebank, was remanded to prison after it was alleged that he brutalised his common-law wife for about two hours causing her to fall unconscious at least three times. Brittlebank, a rank attached to the Mahaica Police Station, after committing the act, went into hiding for some days before turning himself over to the police.

During this month too, Michael Kendall, was committed to stand trial in the High Court for the alleged rape of a minor, which occurred in December last year.

Back in February, Steffon Ramsay, a Constable attached to the Force’s Tactical Service Unit was charged for the causing the death of 59-year-old Dulmatie Deochand. The fatal accident, which occurred at Nandy Park, East Bank Demerara, saw Ramsay being released on $600,000 bail.

In April, two female officers, Jenneka Carmichael and Tatyana Smith, were charged for deleting electronic data, which is relevant to a fraud case in relation to millions being misappropriated from the GPF’s Finance Department. The two denied the charges and were placed on $150,000 bail each.