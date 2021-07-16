Locals complain about being paid less than expats for doing the same job at GYSBI

Kaieteur News – Local workers attached to the Guyana Shore Base Incorporation (GYSBI) are complaining about being paid less than expats for doing the same job within the company.

A number of local workers from the company visited Kaieteur News on Wednesday and voiced several issues that they are being faced with in the company; the workers claimed that during conversations with some of the expats, they were made to understand that they are being paid less than the expats that are working in the same field as they are and stated that this act is “very unfair” and that as local employees they are being taken advantage of by the company.

Some of the workers presented their payslips to this publication and it showed that the senior workers are being paid $210,000 net with the gross being $230,000, the workers claimed that “we are seeing nothing close to what the foreigners are seeing and its very unfair to us.”

A general labourer who has been employed at the company for over 5 months said that he is yet to receive his increase in payment after his three-month probation, which was up over a month ago. He further stated that he is currently being paid $150,000 gross and $118,000 net and that his transportation fee alone amounts to $80,000 per month, leaving him with only $38,000 to manage his family and also pay rent.

“No overtime, one standard payment for 12 hours and we work every day including holidays,” one of the workers stated.

Additionally, the workers stated that when they try to address these issues to the HR of the company, they are being threatened and chased out of the office.

Guyana Shore Base Inc. provides specialised shore base management and integrated logistics services for operators in Guyana’s Petroleum Industry. GYSBI has become known as a leader in supporting offshore oil and gas operations and related services for Guyana’s developing Petroleum Industry. The GYSBI’s website discloses that there are over 350 employees and that it maintains an average of 95% local workforce.

Several attempts were made by this publication to contact the company and verify the workers’ complaints but all calls went unanswered.