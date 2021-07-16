Landlord’s son remanded for allegedly killing GRA officer in eviction row

Kaieteur News – The landlord’s son, who allegedly killed an Enforcement Officer of the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) during an eviction row, was yesterday remanded to prison when he made his first court appearance.

The defendant, 45-year-old Rawle Lamaizon, of Durban Backlands Squatting Area, Georgetown, appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan.

He was not required to plead to the indictable charge, which alleges that on July 12, 2021, at Middleton Street, Campbellville, Georgetown, he murdered 24-year-old Dwayne Daniel Taitt. Chief Magistrate McLennan remanded Lamaizon to prison and the matter was adjourned to August 12, 2021.

Kaieteur News had reported that Taitt was stabbed around 00:30hrs. on Monday in the region of his chest.

According to a police report, on Sunday around 17:30hrs, Taitt’s landlord, Jacklyn Lamaizon, told Taitt and his wife that they had up to July 14, 2021, to move out of her Lot 2 Middleton Street, Campbellville apartment. The couple was residing at the aforementioned address with their two-year-old daughter. Lamaizon was reportedly in the company of his mother when she gave the tenants the notice to vacate her apartment.

Taitt’s wife had told investigators that they were asleep when they were awakened by the defendant banging on their apartment door with a piece of wood while shouting for them to move out.

The police reported that Taitt then got up, opened the door and went outside to Lamaizon who was armed with a knife. The defendant reportedly used the knife to attack Taitt. The man then ran out onto the street opposite the apartment, but Lamaizon chased after him and dealt him a stab to his chest. Taitt collapsed and the defendant fled the scene with the murder weapon.

Taitt’s wife, assisted by a security guard, rushed the wounded man to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor. His body was then examined and a single wound was seen to his left upper chest.

Taitt’s body was then escorted to the hospital’s mortuary, Lamaizon was later arrested, and the knife he reportedly used to stab Taitt was also recovered.