Labourer who attempted to kill youth, remanded

Latest update July 16th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jul 16, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – One of the three men, who brutally attacked Sabutaro Singh last month while he was visiting his girlfriend at Back Street, Herstelling, East Bank Demerara, was remanded to prison by Principal Magistrate, Judy Latchman, on Wednesday.
The defendant, 28-year-old Steven Bannister, of Herstelling Sea Dam, East Bank Demerara, was arraigned in the Diamond/Grove Magistrate’s Court where he denied the charge read to him.
It was alleged that on June 20, last, at Back Street, Herstelling, Bannister attempted to murder 21-year-old Singh.
After remanding him to prison, the Principal Magistrate then adjourned the matter to July 29 for report.
Singh of La Grange, West Bank Demerara, was left in a critical state in a city hospital after he was severely beaten and chopped on Father’s Day night by his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend and two other male individuals.
It is alleged that the men had attacked him sometime between 20:00hrs. and 21:00hrs. while at his girlfriend’s residence. Based on information received, it was reported to the police that Singh had not too long arrived at the house when he was approached by the ex-boyfriend and his friends. There, the ex-boyfriend and his accomplices threatened to kill Singh before beating and chopping him about his body.
According to police reports, the young man suffered an open skull fracture, a fractured right wrist, partially severed forearm and a deep cut to the left side of his neck. He was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where he was admitted in a stable but critical condition. An investigation into the matter is still being conducted.
