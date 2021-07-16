Latest update July 16th, 2021 12:59 AM

Hire car driver acquitted of raping passenger

Jul 16, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – Ronald Alli was on Tuesday acquitted of a rape charge after he was found not guilty of the allegation by way of a unanimous verdict from a mixed 12 member-jury at the Georgetown High Court. The case was heard before Justice, Jo Ann Barlow.
According to allegation, Alli, a hire car driver, committed the rape on the passenger after he picked her up on May 1, 2019 at the Mc Kenzie car park in Linden, Region Ten.
During his trial in the High Court, Alli pleaded not guilty to the charge and was represented by attorney, Adrian Thompson, while State Counsels, Nafeeza Baig and Sarah Martin presented the case against him.
According to the facts of the case, on May 1, 2019, around the midnight hour, the victim left her home with her cousin, to go to a show held in celebration of Linden Town Week. They caught a car, which then took them to Amelia’s Ward car park.
The complainant and her cousin were together but after the party, she left alone to go home. The victim reportedly found a hire car at the Mc Kenzie car park and the male driver whom she did not know at the time, promised to take her to her destination.
However, instead of taking the woman in the direction of her home, the driver diverted and the vehicle went in another direction.
She was reportedly taken to a lonely road, where there were no houses, only trees, even though she tried to fight with the driver and protest for him to take her home.
It was there, the woman claimed that Alli had locked the car doors, parked the car and forced her to perform oral sex on him without a condom.
According to the victim, the act lasted for 2-3 minutes. During that time, the woman claimed that the man’s left hand was on her head pushing it down and his right hand was on the car seat he was sitting in.
The woman claimed the accused ejaculated into her mouth and she spat that out inside the car. This is when, she claimed that the former accused told her that he was not satisfied and that he wanted to have sex, and he asked her if she ever had sex before and she said no, she was a virgin. The victim said the accused later put her out on the dark road and she managed to find her way to safety.
According to the victim’s account, a report was later made to the police and the stranger whom she later learnt to be Ronald Alli was arrested and charged.

