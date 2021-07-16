Guyana to foot US$1.3M daily to rent supply boats for ExxonMobil

Kaieteur News – Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL)—ExxonMobil Guyana—is currently utilising 24 supply vessels to support its drilling operations at the Urau-1 well in the Stabroek Block at a cost of some US$1.3M daily.

This, according to a notice published by the Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) in a notice to mariners published in yesterday’s dailies.

According to the notice, ExxonMobil from Monday last continues with its drilling operations in the Stabroek Block, this time using the MODU Stena Carron to spud its Urau-1 well some 101 miles offshore Guyana.

The drilling area, in the MARAD warning encompasses an area of 0.29 and mariners are being warned to stay clear of the vessels and navigate with extreme caution when in the vicinity.

The supply vessels being employed to support the drilling activity include Gary Rook, Russell Bouziga, Robert Adams, Seacor Nile, Sanibel Island, Jack Edwards, Holiday, C-Installer, Kirk Chouest, Roger White, Charlie Commeaux and the Ted Smith.

Others being employed are Paradise Island, Seacor Demerara, Clarence Triche, Seacor Congo, Horn Island, Russell Adams, Seacor Murray, Seacor Amazon, Seacor Mixteca, Emily Day McCall, Michael Crombie and Guyana Hero.

This publication understands that each vessel is being rented at approximately US$55,000, which would mean ExxonMobil pays some US$1.3M in rent for each of the supply vessels being used.

Kaieteur News has since been reliably informed that according to the company’s contracts, they are to be paid whether the vessel is used in a day or not.