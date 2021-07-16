Latest update July 16th, 2021 12:59 AM

Gold is Money is sponsor of the late Faye Joseph birth anniversary dominoes

Jul 16, 2021 Sports

Kaieteur News – Gold is Money will be staging the late Faye Joseph birth anniversary dominoes competition on Sunday at Favorite’s venue starting at 14:00hrs. Joseph was known to have hosted a dominoes competition every July to mark her birth anniversary and Gold is Money Dominoes Club Captain, Imtiaz Alli has therefore taken up this slack.

Exciting dominoes action is expected this weekend.

The club has committed to ensuring that a minimum of $250,000 and trophies will be up for grabs. The competition will climax on Wednesday. All Covid-19 Protocols will be put in place and enforced by the game officials.
This competition has been sanctioned by the Georgetown Dominoes Association (GDA) and only registered teams and players will be allowed to participate. Registration closes at 14:00hrs on Sunday.

 

