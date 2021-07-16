GCOS continues support of athletes

By Calvin Chapman

The Guyana Committee of Services (GCOS) which aims to assist Guyanese in sport and the arts has once again stepped up in a major way to give young athletes a timely boost as they endeavour to reach greatness.

This time, the GCOS has lent a helping hand to National Women’s 200m champion, Juvonna Cornette. The 18-year-old 100m and 200m sprint specialist has gained an academic scholarship to the University of Arizona where she will be studying Business and Professional Industries for two years.

Juvonna, who also competes in the long jump event, during an invited comment with Kaieteur Sport, mentioned that the reason why she chose her major was because it interests her the most and she finds business administration quite fun although it’s an arduous task.

A simple but significant ceremony for the handing over of the voucher which will be redeemed to purchase supplies for the book smart athlete was done at the Payless Variety Store, Wellington Street location yesterday in the presence of the media, GCOS committee members and track & field stakeholders.

Also receiving support from the GCOS were five other athletes who would be heading to Kingston College in Jamaica for one year. Those junior male athletes ranging from 17-19 years-old and their corresponding events are as follows, Shamar Horatio (National 100m (10.92) finalist and 200m (22.34) Silver medalist, D’Quan Williams – National 200m Gold medalist and 100m Silver medalist, Trevon Prince 400m – 800m, Gabriel Lim (discuss & javelin) and Omari Walcott (800m-1500m).

Coach of the athletes and Titans United, Kevin Cornette, during remarks at the handing over ceremony said that, “It’s a pleasure for me to extend my congratulations to these athletes who will be heading to Jamaica and my daughter, who has attained a full scholarship to Arizona.”

“The King Medas Pansy-Adonis (KMPA) orchestrated this, it was Andy Medas-king who made contact so that these athletes would’ve gotten this opportunity so we are very grateful to him.”

“Our goal (at Titans United Track Club) is to have our athletes reach to the Olympics and to be educated. So any athlete we see with vast potential, we try to identify them and give them that extra push.”

Committee Member of the GCOS, Leslie Black, posited that the, “GCOS is once again supporting athletes and we are very happy to support. We hope that the athletes grasp this opportunity and make themselves and Guyana proud.”