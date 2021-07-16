Latest update July 16th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GCOS continues support of athletes

Jul 16, 2021 Sports

By Calvin Chapman

The Guyana Committee of Services (GCOS) which aims to assist Guyanese in sport and the arts has once again stepped up in a major way to give young athletes a timely boost as they endeavour to reach greatness.

Juvonna Cornette

This time, the GCOS has lent a helping hand to National Women’s 200m champion, Juvonna Cornette. The 18-year-old 100m and 200m sprint specialist has gained an academic scholarship to the University of Arizona where she will be studying Business and Professional Industries for two years.
Juvonna, who also competes in the long jump event, during an invited comment with Kaieteur Sport, mentioned that the reason why she chose her major was because it interests her the most and she finds business administration quite fun although it’s an arduous task.
A simple but significant ceremony for the handing over of the voucher which will be redeemed to purchase supplies for the book smart athlete was done at the Payless Variety Store, Wellington Street location yesterday in the presence of the media, GCOS committee members and track & field stakeholders.

Alicia Fortune (left) hands over the sponsorship to Kevin Cornette in presence of the athletes heading to Kingston College

Also receiving support from the GCOS were five other athletes who would be heading to Kingston College in Jamaica for one year. Those junior male athletes ranging from 17-19 years-old and their corresponding events are as follows, Shamar Horatio (National 100m (10.92) finalist and 200m (22.34) Silver medalist, D’Quan Williams – National 200m Gold medalist and 100m Silver medalist, Trevon Prince 400m – 800m, Gabriel Lim (discuss & javelin) and Omari Walcott (800m-1500m).
Coach of the athletes and Titans United, Kevin Cornette, during remarks at the handing over ceremony said that, “It’s a pleasure for me to extend my congratulations to these athletes who will be heading to Jamaica and my daughter, who has attained a full scholarship to Arizona.”
“The King Medas Pansy-Adonis (KMPA) orchestrated this, it was Andy Medas-king who made contact so that these athletes would’ve gotten this opportunity so we are very grateful to him.”
“Our goal (at Titans United Track Club) is to have our athletes reach to the Olympics and to be educated. So any athlete we see with vast potential, we try to identify them and give them that extra push.”
Committee Member of the GCOS, Leslie Black, posited that the, “GCOS is once again supporting athletes and we are very happy to support. We hope that the athletes grasp this opportunity and make themselves and Guyana proud.”

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Gold is Money is sponsor of the late Faye Joseph birth anniversary dominoes

Gold is Money is sponsor of the late Faye Joseph birth anniversary...

Jul 16, 2021

Kaieteur News – Gold is Money will be staging the late Faye Joseph birth anniversary dominoes competition on Sunday at Favorite’s venue starting at 14:00hrs. Joseph was known to have hosted a...
Read More
GCOS continues support of athletes

GCOS continues support of athletes

Jul 16, 2021

GAPLF name athletes and officials for 18th FESUPO/NAPF Pan-American Regional C/ships

GAPLF name athletes and officials for 18th...

Jul 16, 2021

Carlos ‘The Showstopper’ Petterson-Griffith is latest MVP Sports Ambassador

Carlos ‘The Showstopper’ Petterson-Griffith...

Jul 16, 2021

AAU Junior Olympic Games bound Alpha ‘Flash’ Harrison seeking financial assistance

AAU Junior Olympic Games bound Alpha ‘Flash’...

Jul 15, 2021

Gani hits 84 for Spartans at ORSCA in Canada

Gani hits 84 for Spartans at ORSCA in Canada

Jul 15, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]