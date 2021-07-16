Gas-to-shore pipeline unusually small for Guyana’s water depths — Report

Kaieteur News – The proposed pipeline to be used for the intended gas-to-shore project being promulgated by the administration, “is unusual in its small size, placing it outside of typical construction and installation practice in deep-water.”

This, according to the findings of a study conducted by Energy Narrative back in a 2018 Report for the Government of Guyana and the Inter-American Development Bank.

According to that report, it was the preliminary engineering by ExxonMobil, which indicated that the depth of the water combined with the internal pressure of the gas leads to a minimum wall thickness of 1-inch.

It had found that based on the water depths encountered, 1,800m / 5,900-ft water depth to shore, the project will have to employ at least three different types of laying methods, each costing different prices per kilometre laid.

It was noted that J-lay / S-lay / barge may all be required for installation of the offshore pipeline.

The deep-water installation methods, J-lay and S-lay, typically use larger diameter and wall thickness pipe.

According to the report, the installation methods and equipment therefore may need to be modified to accommodate the smaller pipeline diameter for the proposed Guyana project, especially concerning bending and fatigue during installation.

It was noted at the time that the Government of Guyana had partnered with the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) to commission Energy Narrative to conduct a feasibility study of the planned offshore Natural gas pipeline, the NGL separation and LPG production facility, and the Natural gas-fired generation plant and related electricity infrastructure.

The primary objective of the study was to determine the overall feasibility of transporting Natural gas from offshore Guyana, building an NGL separation and LPG production plant to market the liquids from the Natural gas stream, and building a new electricity generation station to use the remaining dry Natural gas.

The proposed gas pipeline will be co-owned by ExxonMobil Guyana, the operator of the Stabroek Block, since the piece of infrastructure is expected to be paid for out of cost-oil from the oil produced offshore.

This will result in a 50/50 ownership between the operator and Guyana.

At least this is according to Vice President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, who had given the pronouncement during a recent special briefing on the proposed gas-to-power project at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC).

The operator has committed to providing the country with an initial supply of some 50 million cubic feet of gas per day.