GAPLF name athletes and officials for 18th FESUPO/NAPF Pan-American Regional C/ships

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPLF) has named its team for the 18th FESUPO/NAPF Pan-American Regional Powerlifting Championships set to take place at the Hyatt Regency Hotel, in Orlando, Florida, USA from August 17-21, 2021.

Headlining the team is Carlos ‘The Showstopper’ Petterson-Griffith along with the lone female, Nadira Taharally (78kg M1/Open Classics). The other members are, Roger Rogers (120kg M2 Classics), Wasim Mohamed (93kg Open Classics), Martin Webster (93kg M2 Classics), Nairanjan Singh (USA based 83kg M4 Equipped), Franklin Brisport-Luke (66kg M2 Classics/Equipped), Gordon Spencer (93kg M3 Equipped), Andrew Austin and Kerma Singh (USA based) who would double as Manager/Coach.Brisport-Luke, Spencer and Austin (not competing) are the three Referees on the team. Qualifiers for next month’s championship took place on April 24th last, the same day the Novices championship took place.