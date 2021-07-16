GAPLF name athletes and officials for 18th FESUPO/NAPF Pan-American Regional C/ships

Latest update July 16th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jul 16, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPLF) has named its team for the 18th FESUPO/NAPF Pan-American Regional Powerlifting Championships set to take place at the Hyatt Regency Hotel, in Orlando, Florida, USA from August 17-21, 2021.
Headlining the team is Carlos ‘The Showstopper’ Petterson-Griffith along with the lone female, Nadira Taharally (78kg M1/Open Classics). The other members are, Roger Rogers (120kg M2 Classics), Wasim Mohamed (93kg Open Classics), Martin Webster (93kg M2 Classics), Nairanjan Singh (USA based 83kg M4 Equipped), Franklin Brisport-Luke (66kg M2 Classics/Equipped), Gordon Spencer (93kg M3 Equipped), Andrew Austin and Kerma Singh (USA based) who would double as Manager/Coach.Brisport-Luke, Spencer and Austin (not competing) are the three Referees on the team. Qualifiers for next month’s championship took place on April 24th last, the same day the Novices championship took place.
Jul 16, 2021Kaieteur News – Gold is Money will be staging the late Faye Joseph birth anniversary dominoes competition on Sunday at Favorite’s venue starting at 14:00hrs. Joseph was known to have hosted a...
Jul 16, 2021
Jul 16, 2021
Jul 16, 2021
Jul 15, 2021
Jul 15, 2021
Kaieteur News – I walk my dog almost daily at the Georgetown seawall, the National Park, the spacious parapet at Giftland... more
Kaieteur News – Yesterday was July 15, a historic day in Guyanese history. It was on July 15, 2020 that then US Secretary... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Haiti was in a constitutional and political crisis before the assassination of... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]