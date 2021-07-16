Dem does gat rich and poor beggars

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Is nuff stink people dem gat walking around de town. It seems dat de more well-off Guyana become de more beggars we does get. Dem now gat more cars pun we roads dan pedestrians.

And we cussing nuff ah dem immigrants but none of dem nah deh nasty and begging pun de streets.

Yuh does frighten to walk pun dem pavement these days because nuff ah dem vagrants smelling stink and if yuh pass too close, dem smell could tek to yuh.

But some ah dem beggars clean. In fact some ah dem gat dem own property. And now dem hunting in packs. Dem gat good business at dem junctions.

It mek dem boys remember de time when dem had two immigrant beggars begging in New York. Every day one ah dem does collect a mere $2 to $3 in coins. De other one does bring home a suitcase full of $10 bills.

So de poorer beggar ask de richer one how come he begging just as much but he not making as much.

De richer tun to he and say, “Look at your sign, what does it say?”

De poor beggar said, “It reads ‘I have no work, a wife and six kids to support’.”

De rich beggar says, “No wonder you only get $2 – $3 per day.”

De poor beggar ask, “So what does your sign say?”

De rich beggar reply, “It reads ‘I only need another $10 to move back to my country’.”

Talk half and pay attention to what de beggars dem doing.