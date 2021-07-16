COVID-19 claims the lives of three more persons

Kaieteur News – Yesterday, the Ministry of Health (MoH) reported that three more persons who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, have died. As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 506.

According to the Ministry, the latest fatalities are those of a 61-year-old woman from Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) who died on June 28, a 65-year-old man from Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) who passed away on July 13 and a 59-year-old man also from Region Three who succumbed on July 14.

All three persons passed away while receiving treatment at a medical facility.

Further, the MoH via its daily COVID-19 dashboard recorded 51 new infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 21,274.

Presently there are 10 patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 83 persons in institutional isolation, 1,130 in home isolation and one person quarantined institutionally.

To date, a total of 19,545 persons have recovered from the virus.