Cop under close arrest for robbing colleague

Latest update July 16th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jul 16, 2021 News
Kaieteur News has confirmed with police that one of its ranks, a female constable, has been placed under close arrest after she was caught on camera robbing a colleague.
Under police guard is Nelisha Mahaica, attached to the Mahaica Police Station located on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD).
She was reportedly arrested on Tuesday after investigators found out that an ATM camera recorded her withdrawing cash with a stolen bankcard.
Mahaica reportedly stole the card from one of her colleagues and was using it to withdraw cash from the person’s account at Republic Bank. The cop had made several withdrawals with the card totalling $500,000 between June 29 and July 6, 2021.
Kaieteur News understands that the colleague had discovered that her card was missing but only realised that it was stolen after money started disappearing from her account.
Mahaica had reportedly told investigators that she knows how to hack account passwords and that it how she was able obtain her colleague’s pin to withdraw cash with the stolen card.
Jul 16, 2021Kaieteur News – Gold is Money will be staging the late Faye Joseph birth anniversary dominoes competition on Sunday at Favorite’s venue starting at 14:00hrs. Joseph was known to have hosted a...
Jul 16, 2021
Jul 16, 2021
Jul 16, 2021
Jul 15, 2021
Jul 15, 2021
Kaieteur News – I walk my dog almost daily at the Georgetown seawall, the National Park, the spacious parapet at Giftland... more
Kaieteur News – Yesterday was July 15, a historic day in Guyanese history. It was on July 15, 2020 that then US Secretary... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Haiti was in a constitutional and political crisis before the assassination of... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]