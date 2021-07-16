Latest update July 16th, 2021 12:59 AM

Cop under close arrest for robbing colleague

Jul 16, 2021 News

Kaieteur News has confirmed with police that one of its ranks, a female constable, has been placed under close arrest after she was caught on camera robbing a colleague.
Under police guard is Nelisha Mahaica, attached to the Mahaica Police Station located on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD).

Under close arrest for robbing her colleague, Nelisha Mahaica.

She was reportedly arrested on Tuesday after investigators found out that an ATM camera recorded her withdrawing cash with a stolen bankcard.
Mahaica reportedly stole the card from one of her colleagues and was using it to withdraw cash from the person’s account at Republic Bank. The cop had made several withdrawals with the card totalling $500,000 between June 29 and July 6, 2021.
Kaieteur News understands that the colleague had discovered that her card was missing but only realised that it was stolen after money started disappearing from her account.
Mahaica had reportedly told investigators that she knows how to hack account passwords and that it how she was able obtain her colleague’s pin to withdraw cash with the stolen card.

 

