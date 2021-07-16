Carlos ‘The Showstopper’ Petterson-Griffith is latest MVP Sports Ambassador

Latest update July 16th, 2021 12:59 AM
Sponsors ticket for 18th FESUPO/NAPF Pan-Am Regional Powerlifting C/ships
Kaieteur News – MVP Sports under its motto, ‘Get in the Game’ is ensuring that Guyana’s #1 strongman and powerlifter, Carlos ‘The Showstopper’ Petterson-Griffith stays in the game as he works towards attaining his true potential.
The reigning 93kg champion as well as Squat, Deadlift and Total record holder was branded the latest MVP Sports Ambassador at a simple but significant ceremony held earlier this week at the business’ Giftland Mall location.
To celebrate the occasion, MVP Sports also sponsored a return ticket for Petterson-Griffith to attend next month’s 18th FESUPO/NAPF Pan-American Regional Powerlifting Championships
set for August 17-21, 2021 at the Hyatt Regency Hotel, in Orlando, Florida, USA.
Annalisa Banwarie who handed over the sponsorship cheque to the new Ambassador, welcomed him on board as part of the family whilst also noting that, “MVP Sports is proud to support talented and hardworking athletes like Petterson-Griffith on their journeys to excellence.”
An elated Petterson-Griffith expressed profound gratitude to the MVP Sports team and CEO Ian Ramdeo for their investment, promising to make all and sundry proud whilst fulfilling his role as an Ambassador for the entity.
He would be seeking gold in the 93kg weight class in both the Classic (Raw) and Equipped competitions.
“Besides placing among the top three, I’ll be looking forward to qualify for the upcoming World’s Classic Powerlifting Championship which is set for late September, 2021.” (Franklin Wilson)
