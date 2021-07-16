Latest update July 16th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Carlos ‘The Showstopper’ Petterson-Griffith is latest MVP Sports Ambassador

Jul 16, 2021 Sports

Sponsors ticket for 18th FESUPO/NAPF Pan-Am Regional Powerlifting C/ships

Kaieteur News – MVP Sports under its motto, ‘Get in the Game’ is ensuring that Guyana’s #1 strongman and powerlifter, Carlos ‘The Showstopper’ Petterson-Griffith stays in the game as he works towards attaining his true potential.

CEO of MVP Sports Ian Ramdeo (left) and Carlos Petterson-Griffith going though some of the apparel in store.

The reigning 93kg champion as well as Squat, Deadlift and Total record holder was branded the latest MVP Sports Ambassador at a simple but significant ceremony held earlier this week at the business’ Giftland Mall location.
To celebrate the occasion, MVP Sports also sponsored a return ticket for Petterson-Griffith to attend next month’s 18th FESUPO/NAPF Pan-American Regional Powerlifting Championships
set for August 17-21, 2021 at the Hyatt Regency Hotel, in Orlando, Florida, USA.

MVP Sports’ Annalisa Banwarie hands over cheque to Carlos ‘The Showstopper’ Petterson-Griffith in the presence of company CEO, Ian Ramdeo.

Annalisa Banwarie who handed over the sponsorship cheque to the new Ambassador, welcomed him on board as part of the family whilst also noting that, “MVP Sports is proud to support talented and hardworking athletes like Petterson-Griffith on their journeys to excellence.”
An elated Petterson-Griffith expressed profound gratitude to the MVP Sports team and CEO Ian Ramdeo for their investment, promising to make all and sundry proud whilst fulfilling his role as an Ambassador for the entity.
He would be seeking gold in the 93kg weight class in both the Classic (Raw) and Equipped competitions.
“Besides placing among the top three, I’ll be looking forward to qualify for the upcoming World’s Classic Powerlifting Championship which is set for late September, 2021.” (Franklin Wilson)

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Gold is Money is sponsor of the late Faye Joseph birth anniversary dominoes

Gold is Money is sponsor of the late Faye Joseph birth anniversary...

Jul 16, 2021

Kaieteur News – Gold is Money will be staging the late Faye Joseph birth anniversary dominoes competition on Sunday at Favorite’s venue starting at 14:00hrs. Joseph was known to have hosted a...
Read More
GCOS continues support of athletes

GCOS continues support of athletes

Jul 16, 2021

GAPLF name athletes and officials for 18th FESUPO/NAPF Pan-American Regional C/ships

GAPLF name athletes and officials for 18th...

Jul 16, 2021

Carlos ‘The Showstopper’ Petterson-Griffith is latest MVP Sports Ambassador

Carlos ‘The Showstopper’ Petterson-Griffith...

Jul 16, 2021

AAU Junior Olympic Games bound Alpha ‘Flash’ Harrison seeking financial assistance

AAU Junior Olympic Games bound Alpha ‘Flash’...

Jul 15, 2021

Gani hits 84 for Spartans at ORSCA in Canada

Gani hits 84 for Spartans at ORSCA in Canada

Jul 15, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]