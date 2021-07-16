BK Quarries Inc. admits breach of overtime payment laws, given 3 months to comply

Kaieteur News – On July 14, 2021, the Minister of Labour, Hon. Joseph Hamilton, and Senior Labour Officer, Mr. Prandatt Basdeo, met with representatives from BK Quarries Inc. to discuss issues highlighted during the Minister and team’s routine visit to the company’s Cuyuni-Mazaruni (Region Seven) operations on the 7th of July.

During the visit, the Minister and his team lauded the company’s comprehensive housekeeping and occupational safety and health (OSH) protocols, which included the presence of safety signs and the availability of safety equipment for both workers and visitors.

Despite this however, the Chief Labour Officer, Ms. Michelle Baburam, was instructed by the Minister to invite the company’s senior management for a meeting to urgently discuss issues surrounding employees’ welfare and overtime payments.

Those representing the company at the meeting were its Director, Ms. Gail Tiwari; General Manager, Mr. Charles Kertzious; Manager, Mr. Richard Inniss and Payroll Officer, Mr. Clive Muridall.

During the meeting, the Minister praised the company’s OSH protocols but also raised the concerns of employees’ welfare and complaints of employees not being paid for overtime. In response, BK Quarries Incorporated admitted that it is not in full compliance as it relates to overtime payments and sought to provide some justification for this failure by stating that free laundry services, three daily meals and a snack and free accommodation are provided for all workers on site at the expense of the company.

In disregarding such justifications, Minister Hamilton reminded and cautioned the representatives that the law is the law and must be complied with at all times, adding that employees must receive compensation for all overtime hours worked. The company’s representatives subsequently committed to ensure that the company will be in full compliance with the law in the near future, and to this effect, they were given three months to achieve full compliance as it relates to the legal provisions for overtime compensation. In addition, the Ministry committed a number of staff members of the Labour Department to work along with the company to oversee that transition.

These Labour Officers were tasked to verify that the company is in compliance after the 3-month period elapses. The Minister also noted that as routine inspections continue to occur throughout the country, it is not the intention of the Ministry of Labour to target any specific company. The routine inspections are to ensure workers’ rights are respected, all necessary protocols are observed and the country’s labour laws are adhered to.