Alleged serial fraudster slapped with three more charges, gets remanded

Latest update July 16th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jul 16, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Alleged serial fraudster, Micah Sonaram, on Wednesday appeared before a City Magistrate where he was slapped with three additional fraud charges and remanded to prison for the offence.
Sonaram of Lot 2273 Flying Fish Street, North Ruimveldt, Georgetown, appeared before Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan, in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts. The charges were laid summarily and the defendant denied the charges that were read to him.
The first charge alleges that on November 3, 2020, at North Road, Georgetown, while being solely entrusted with $1M by Yohance Smith to purchase and deliver one Bobcat, he fraudulently converted the money to his own use and benefit.
The remaining charges allege that on November 13, 2020 and November 20, 2020 at North Road, Georgetown, while being solely entrusted by Yohance Smith, with $35,000 and $1M to purchase an electric control joystick and 210-model excavator respectively, he fraudulently converted the money to his own use and benefit.
After the court was informed by the police prosecutor that Sonaram has other similar matters before the court, Chief Magistrate McLennan remanded the defendant to prison and the matter was adjourned to July 28, 2021.
The 24-year-old businessman had previously faced the court on multiple occasions for fraud related charges but was placed on bail for those matters.
On a previous appearance, he had pleaded not guilty to the charge, which alleges that on November 4, 2020 at North Road, Georgetown, while being solely entrusted with $7M by Steve De Costa to purchase and deliver one excavator, he fraudulently converted the money to his own use and benefit.
Prior to that Sonaram faced three similar charges, after he reportedly defrauded several persons using his social media business page, Parts Zone Gy, which advertises that he ships parts and machinery. It was also reported that he faced two fraud charges, which alleged that he defrauded persons of over $11 million. During December 2020, he was charged for defrauding a businessman of $4.5 million and in 2017; he was charged for defrauding another man of over $5.8 million.
Jul 16, 2021Kaieteur News – Gold is Money will be staging the late Faye Joseph birth anniversary dominoes competition on Sunday at Favorite’s venue starting at 14:00hrs. Joseph was known to have hosted a...
Jul 16, 2021
Jul 16, 2021
Jul 16, 2021
Jul 15, 2021
Jul 15, 2021
Kaieteur News – I walk my dog almost daily at the Georgetown seawall, the National Park, the spacious parapet at Giftland... more
Kaieteur News – Yesterday was July 15, a historic day in Guyanese history. It was on July 15, 2020 that then US Secretary... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Haiti was in a constitutional and political crisis before the assassination of... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]