Alleged serial fraudster slapped with three more charges, gets remanded

Kaieteur News – Alleged serial fraudster, Micah Sonaram, on Wednesday appeared before a City Magistrate where he was slapped with three additional fraud charges and remanded to prison for the offence.

Sonaram of Lot 2273 Flying Fish Street, North Ruimveldt, Georgetown, appeared before Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan, in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts. The charges were laid summarily and the defendant denied the charges that were read to him.

The first charge alleges that on November 3, 2020, at North Road, Georgetown, while being solely entrusted with $1M by Yohance Smith to purchase and deliver one Bobcat, he fraudulently converted the money to his own use and benefit.

The remaining charges allege that on November 13, 2020 and November 20, 2020 at North Road, Georgetown, while being solely entrusted by Yohance Smith, with $35,000 and $1M to purchase an electric control joystick and 210-model excavator respectively, he fraudulently converted the money to his own use and benefit.

After the court was informed by the police prosecutor that Sonaram has other similar matters before the court, Chief Magistrate McLennan remanded the defendant to prison and the matter was adjourned to July 28, 2021.

The 24-year-old businessman had previously faced the court on multiple occasions for fraud related charges but was placed on bail for those matters.

On a previous appearance, he had pleaded not guilty to the charge, which alleges that on November 4, 2020 at North Road, Georgetown, while being solely entrusted with $7M by Steve De Costa to purchase and deliver one excavator, he fraudulently converted the money to his own use and benefit.

Prior to that Sonaram faced three similar charges, after he reportedly defrauded several persons using his social media business page, Parts Zone Gy, which advertises that he ships parts and machinery. It was also reported that he faced two fraud charges, which alleged that he defrauded persons of over $11 million. During December 2020, he was charged for defrauding a businessman of $4.5 million and in 2017; he was charged for defrauding another man of over $5.8 million.