Woman stabbed with pitchfork while pulling brother from gambling fight

Kaieteur News – In a serious condition at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), is a woman who was reportedly stabbed to her chest with a pitchfork on Sunday last while trying to pull her brother from a gambling fight.

The woman has been identified as Otley White, of Lamaha Squatting Area, Georgetown, and the individual who allegedly stabbed her is 53-year-old, Denise Hillman, a vendor who resides in the same area.

Hillman was arrested, and yesterday appeared before Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan, at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts. She was charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent to commit murder and remanded to prison until August 5, 2021.

The court heard that on Sunday last, White’s brother and Hillman’s son were gambling. The young men reportedly got into a misunderstanding and a fight erupted around 17:30hrs.

White had rushed over to assist her brother by attempting to pull him from the fight. Upon seeing this, Hillman who was some distance away, allegedly armed herself with a pitchfork and approached White, stabbing her to her right side chest.

An injured White fell and was rushed to the GPHC where she was admitted in a serious condition.

Hillman has since alleged that she was beaten by White’s family, and claimed that they threw a substance on her that caused burns.