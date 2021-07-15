GRFU to begin RAN 7s training this weekend

By Calvin Chapman

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) has accepted the invitation from Rugby Americas North (RAN) to participate in its Sevens tournament that is scheduled for October 16 & 17 in Turks & Caicos and the executive has wasted little time in announcing a 34-member training squad that is scheduled to begin training this weekend under the experienced eyes of head coach, Theodore Henry.

Henry, who is a former player and captain of the once feared National men’s side that is dubbed throughout the region as the ‘Green Machine’, in an invited comment with Kaieteur Sport shared that he believes that three months is a sufficient amount of time to get his players match fit with the sole aim being to recapture the regional crown.

The properly certified fitness trainer also made mention of the squad selected, citing it as a good mixture of youth and experience but he remained on the fence as to whether the full training squad may turn out for sessions in order for a proper assessment of the player pool to be done in the early stages of preparations.

President of the GRFU; Ryan Dey, in a brief comment with Kaieteur Sport, posited that he was pleased that competitive rugby is set to resume in the region after the covid-19 pandemic had allowed for a prolonged hiatus locally, spanning closer to two years.

Dey revealed that teams have until July 31st to confirm their participation and while the GRFU has thrown its hat in the ring, he confirmed that the usual suspects are also expected to be part of the action inclusive of Barbados, Trinidad & Tobago, Jamaica and the Cayman Islands.

The players shortlisted for Guyana and their clubs are as follows, Panthers Rugby Football Club; Godfrey Broomes, Jamal Angus, Osei McKenzie, Tyreese Prescod, Owen Adonis, Lancelot Adonis, D’Arcy Durant, Rondel McArthur, Kareem Fisher, Selwyn Henry, Caribs Rugby Football Club; Kempton David, Kevon David, Alex Crawford, Elio Cameron, Makaya Smith, Guyana Defence Force Rugby Football Club; Avery Corbin, Dwayne Schroder, Sean Phillips, Glenroy Poole, Jamal Mona, Police Rugby Football Club; Shawn David,

Odida Douglas, Marlon Small, Adrian Hall, Kareem Simon, Michael Barrow, Scott Garraway, Richard Butcher, James Osborne, Hornets Rugby Football Club; Ryan Gonsalves; Rickford Cummings, Peabo Hamilton, Patrick King and Johnathan Garnett.

