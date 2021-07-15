Gani hits 84 for Spartans at ORSCA in Canada

Kaieteur News – Former Essequibo youth player Fazil Gani struck an entertaining 84 for Spartans who beat Smashers by 29 runs on Sunday as the 2021 Ontario Round-Arm Softball Cricket Association (ORSCA) 20-over competition got cracking.

The right-handed Gani hit ten sixes and a four as his team tallied up a challenging 236-7 at the expiration of the 20-overs, while Smashers, in reply, reached 207-6 when the overs ran out.

Gani got useful support from hard-hitting middle-order batsman Rawl Scott who cleared the boundary on seven occasions in his flamboyant 57. Morrison Edwards also chipped in with a tidy 31. Kassim Dhanraj grabbed 3-45 off his four overs and Jake Sukhu with 2-42 from four overs as well.

When Smashers batted, Hassan Amzad made 27 as Gani returned with the ball to take 2-28 in his four-over spell and Raymond Sitaram supported by claiming 2-36 off two overs.

Meanwhile, in another match, ex-Guyana youth player Dillon Heyliger scored a blistering 76 representing Masters in the same competition. More details were not available at the time. The competition is set to continue this Sunday with another set of matches across the Greater Toronto Area.