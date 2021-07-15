Ex inmate who killed uncle over plantains, remanded to prison

Kaieteur News – Melroy Moore, an ex-inmate who killed his uncle over some plantains last Wednesday on Leguan Island, Essequibo River, was on Tuesday remanded to prison for the offence.

The 27-year-old appeared via Skype at the Leonora Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate, Esther Sam, of the Suddie Magistrate’s Court, where the charge was read to him. He was not required to plea.

He was remanded to prison and the matter is expected to be called again on July 29, 2021 for reporting purposes.

Moore was arrested last Wednesday for beating his uncle to death over some plantains. The deceased was identified as Aubrey Jonas, 51, a farmer of Phoenix, Leguan. The incident occurred at approximately 14:55hrs on Leguan Island, Essequibo River.

According to reports, the suspect had entered his uncle’s farm and picked some plantains. Shortly after, Jonas came out of the backdam with a cutlass in his hand and questioned the 27-year-old as to who gave him permission to pick the plantains.

An argument ensued after Jonas said, “You touch the plantains and you gon see wah gon happen to yuh.”

After the argument, they both reportedly went their separate ways, and shortly after the suspect armed himself with a knife and went to the Phoenix koker and sat. But as Jonas walked pass him heading into the village, an argument erupted again.

Jonas had reportedly lashed Moore on his leg with the cutlass and this resulted in Moore going into his mother’s yard and arming himself with a piece of wood which he used to inflict lashes to Jonas’ head, resulting in severe injuries. Jonas was picked up by his niece – who had videoed what transpired – and others and taken to the Leguan Cottage Hospital.

While being treated for his injuries, the victim succumbed around 16:00hrs. Around 17:00hrs, acting on information received, police went to an abandoned house in Phoenix where the suspect was contacted, told of the allegations and arrested.

The body of the deceased is presently at the Leguan Cottage Hospital Mortuary awaiting a post mortem examination. Investigations, according to police, are on-going.

Moore, no stranger to the law, is one of the 57 prisoners who were released for “character and good behaviour” following a fire that destroyed the Camp Street Prison in July 2017. He was arrested in September 2017 for drug trafficking.