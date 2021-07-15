Embattled GEA fuel inspector was sacked by CANU

…currently being investigated by GEA

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Energy Agency (GEA) has launched an investigation into the actions of the now embattled senior fuel inspector who was caught on tape directing a client looking to purchase a large quantity of fuel to not use his preferred choice but instead lobbied for another.

This was confirmed by sources at GEA even as more damning information comes forward into the actions of the GEA agent.

This publication has since managed to confirm too, that the individual was sacked by the Customs Anti Narcotics Unit (CANU) for alleged corrupt practices.

A senior official familiar with the CANU sacking, outlined that the man’s contract with that agency was, “terminated and that says a lot.”

Additionally it was pointed out that the actions for which the GEA official is now being accused of, “is not surprising at all.”

This publication reported this past week that the fuel inspector was caught on tape seeking to prevent a purchase from one dealer and lobbied for the fuel to be purchased from another dealer.

The dealer that was being recommended by the GEA Inspector, according to sources close to the transaction, does not have a licence to import fuel nor resell.

GEA, which has jurisdiction over the issuance of the different classes of fuel licences used in Guyana such as Import, Transport and Sales, has been recently embroiled in controversy over the issuance of fuel licences to companies not meeting the legal requirements.

In the recording, the inspector (name provided) could be heard telling the potential client not to use the dealer he was negotiating with, but rather to use another dealer he would recommend instead.

In the recording, the GEA Inspector could be heard telling the client, “what you were doing all the time is purchasing fuel from a company which is not licenced by the GEA; I know you would not be aware of that.”

To this end, the client sought clarity, since he was doing business with two other companies based on recommendations. He queried of the inspector, “Just for informational purposes, I got two other individuals that I use in the same capacity that I do business with (name of company withheld), somebody put me on to them I just have a number that I call.”

To this, the GEA Inspector told the client that the dealer (name withheld) is licenced to sell fuel.

Kaieteur News has since been informed that this is not the case, since the person in question only has a licence to transport fuel and not sell.

In recommending another company, he insisted that the company that the client initially wanted to do business with was not licenced to sell fuel. The client then confessed, “I don’t know per say who is licenced and who is not,” to which the inspector repeated the names of two companies he claimed were licenced by GEA to sell fuel.

As the client sought further information, the inspector responded, “I got a guy who normally deals with fuel in that area so I will call him and I will give you a call.”

According to the client, “I would really appreciate that,” at which point he was reassured by the inspector, “yes, I will do that, you don’t worry.”