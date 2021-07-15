COVID-19 death toll surpasses 500

– 11 patients in ICU

Kaieteur News – With four more fatalities recorded yesterday, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has surpassed the 500 mark.

According to information released by the Ministry of Health, the persons died over a two-day period (June 12 to June 13) while receiving treatment at a medical facility. The COVID-19 death toll has now moved to 503.

The latest fatalities are that of four men: a 43-year-old from Region One (Barima-Waini), a 55-year-old from Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara), an 83-year-old from Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) and a 75-year-old from Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice).

Further, the MoH in its daily COVID-19 dashboard recorded 168 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 21,223.

Out of the number of new infections, Region Nine accounted for the majority of the cases with a total of 91 cases, Region Four with 43, Region Three with 17, Region Six with eight, Region Two with three, Region Two with three, Regions One and 10 with two each and Regions Five and Seven with one each.

There are 11 patients presently in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 84 in institutional isolation, 1,190 in home isolation and five in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 19,433 persons have recovered from the virus.

