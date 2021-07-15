Latest update July 15th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jul 15, 2021 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – Dem politician sharing out crumbs and want people get excited. Is because we care!
And some company get pay G$19M fuh cameras wah nah delivered. Is because we care!
But de real gravy scooping out by dem foreign companies. So dem boys nah getting distracted by dis small change wah de government running after.
De government gat people getting excited. Dem start sharing out de $19,000 school and uniform grant. And nuff people getting excited, especially de Big Aunties wah gat nine children and all of dem is of school age.
People getting excited about dis $19,000 wah sharing out and fuhget de US$19B bill wah dem oil company gan drop pon we as field development costs. Is suh when yuh counting de grains while yuh neighbour fetching away de whole bag.
De former government overpay somebody $3.9M. And de Pee-S trying fuh get it back but de person nah gat no time. Is because we care!
It mek dem boys remember de time when one of dem O-Pee staff bin open he payslip and find dat he pay short by $1,000.
He rush to de accounting department and start complain.
De accountant tell de man, “Yuh right, we made a mistake but last month we overpaid you $1000 and we didn’t hear you complaining then.”
“Look,” de man say, “I can overlook one mistake. But two months in a row?”
Talk half and nah get excited about slack change!
Jul 15, 2021By Franklin Wilson Kaieteur News – Lindon Harrison, Father of 10 year-old USA based Guyanese athlete Alpha ‘Flash’ Harrison who has qualified for the Amateur Athletic Union Junior Olympic...
Jul 15, 2021
Jul 15, 2021
Jul 14, 2021
Jul 14, 2021
Jul 13, 2021
Kaieteur News – There is so much information on the internet that a columnist does not need to elaborate on the meaning... more
Kaieteur News – Despite what has happened in the National Assembly in Trinidad and Tobago where motions of no-confidence... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Haiti was in a constitutional and political crisis before the assassination of... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]