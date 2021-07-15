Because we care!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Dem politician sharing out crumbs and want people get excited. Is because we care!

And some company get pay G$19M fuh cameras wah nah delivered. Is because we care!

But de real gravy scooping out by dem foreign companies. So dem boys nah getting distracted by dis small change wah de government running after.

De government gat people getting excited. Dem start sharing out de $19,000 school and uniform grant. And nuff people getting excited, especially de Big Aunties wah gat nine children and all of dem is of school age.

People getting excited about dis $19,000 wah sharing out and fuhget de US$19B bill wah dem oil company gan drop pon we as field development costs. Is suh when yuh counting de grains while yuh neighbour fetching away de whole bag.

De former government overpay somebody $3.9M. And de Pee-S trying fuh get it back but de person nah gat no time. Is because we care!

It mek dem boys remember de time when one of dem O-Pee staff bin open he payslip and find dat he pay short by $1,000.

He rush to de accounting department and start complain.

De accountant tell de man, “Yuh right, we made a mistake but last month we overpaid you $1000 and we didn’t hear you complaining then.”

“Look,” de man say, “I can overlook one mistake. But two months in a row?”

Talk half and nah get excited about slack change!