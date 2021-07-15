Latest update July 15th, 2021 12:59 AM

Beating with pressure pot cover sends man to ICU

Jul 15, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – Court One of the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts heard yesterday, that a man is presently lying in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), after his cousin tried to kill him with a pressure pot cover
The patient in the ICU has been identified as Kenford Paul of East La Penitence Squatting Area, Georgetown, and his cousin who allegedly tried to murder him, is 21-year-old Adolphus Serratam. The attack on Paul took place on Saturday July, 10, 2021 at a house in East Ruimveldt, Georgetown.
Presiding over the matter was Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan. Charged with attempted murder, Serratam was remanded to prison until August 5, 2021.
Although legal advice is being sought from the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Serratam was charged based on the information gathered so far from a police investigation, and the seriousness of the offence.
Serratam allegedly attempted to murder Paul over an empty pressure pot. Serratam and Paul were reportedly not speaking with each other, however, on Saturday last, things escalated.
The suspect reportedly went home that day and asked Paul for some food. Paul reportedly said “the pot is empty”. His response aggravated Serratam and he (Serratam) took off the cover of the pot and used that to beat him (Paul).
Paul reportedly received several lashes to the head and fell unconscious while Serratam ran away. Paul was picked up by relatives and rushed to the GPHC where he remains in a critical condition. Serratam was later arrested.

