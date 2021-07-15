Americans are playing a double game

Kaieteur News – The Americans are playing a double game. They have done a double take and engage in mainly double-talk these days. It is a far cry from their energetic, furious and, at times, menacing hands-on involvements during the controversial 2020 Guyanese elections. Then, the Americans were all about democracy, and the inalienable rights of citizens. From the perspective of America, no stone was to be left unturned, no step too far, and no measure too much trouble. But now America and its powerful agencies are exposed for engaging in big, undeniable double standards.

America could not have cared less about getting its face plastered with scorn, and feet muddy, in what some held as the unprecedented, with that dirty word ‘interfering’ taking root in some corners and hearts. This is an indication of the intimate involvement of America from the State Department through the US Ambassador and down to sundry others, they could not get enough of Guyana’s stormy national elections. But today the same Americans are talking a different talk and walking a new walk. In fact, Americans are not doing any walking of any kind today.

Today Americans are picture perfect in carefully stepping around the business of this country. When examined closely, it becomes obvious that the Americans, who were loud about democracy and free and fair, have suddenly lost their noble ideals and all their big talk and big visions about what is free and fair in the commerce of the citizens of this country. We dare to speak of oil commerce. That is, about this country’s oil affairs and oil relationship with Exxon and other American multinationals.

Where they were lofty and loud before, nowadays the Americans are lying low, and are as silent as church mouses. It is not a word, not a blink, not a misstep from the same influential people, who made such positive contributions, and such a huge difference in our recent elections. They were there when urgently needed. But now they say when needed, that they really shouldn’t get involved.

America is, in effect, saying through its resident representatives that it cannot get involved in what is held out as the private business relationship between Guyana and Exxon. That is, it doesn’t operate this way, and business is not conducted this way, since that would be a palpable violation of the norms of standing business practices.

To that, we will be blunt, even if we have to be offensively so: that is bull. And the Americans know so more than we do. But since they are playing coy, as in fast and loose with reality and history, then we will take it upon ourselves to clear the air, and expose the hypocrisies, the double-talk and double standards, that are embedded in such a posture. First, whenever and wherever American big business interests in general have come under attack or pressure, the American government has intervened. We offer Chile and Guatemala, when telecommunications and consumer products were threatened. The record will show that America did intervene on the side of American big business, and at the expense of democratically elected governments. As another more recent example, and one right nearby, there is oil and Exxon and Citibank and Venezuela. Of course, this time around, the narrative is about human rights violations and dictatorship, but again for the benefit of American oil interests, which seem poised to win yet again. And this is thanks to American powers from the White House down being applied remorselessly on those nations that dare to stand against its corporate behemoths.

Now here is Guyana, with its lopsided, upside down, oil contract with ExxonMobil, an American economic juggernaut, and the position of our once, and still friendly neighbourhood Americans is hands off, game face on, with lips sealed and ears stopped from listening to our woes with Exxon. This is the trickery that is at work. Because, if Exxon’s interests here were ever threatened, then America would move to make matters favourable for the company. Just like it did before for other American corporations in Latin America.

For these reasons, we are not buying today’s official American silence and distance on our issues with Exxon. It is double-talk and double standards.