AAU Junior Olympic Games bound Alpha ‘Flash’ Harrison seeking financial assistance

By Franklin Wilson

Kaieteur News – Lindon Harrison, Father of 10 year-old USA based Guyanese athlete Alpha ‘Flash’ Harrison who has qualified for the Amateur Athletic Union Junior Olympic Games scheduled to take place in Houston Texas from July 28 – August 7, 2021 is seeking assistance to make his son’s dream of taking gold, reality.

The senior Harrison has informed Kaieteur Sport that in order for his son to make the trip, they have to raise USD$2500 which will cover their airfare and accommodation. He has also shared that Pastor Rush of Brooklyn New York has contributed $250.

Harrison, a former distance athlete who now resides in New York said that Alpha has qualified for the 100m dash and has been training diligently to make himself and Guyana proud. The young Harrison he noted would have qualified for the 2019 edition of the Junior Olympics but due to financial challenges was not able to attend.

“He has been consistent in training and has been reaping the results so we are really hopeful that we’ll be able to compete this time around and I am confident that Alpha will be on the podium.”

“So we are appealing to anyone who can assist us to make Alpha’s participation reality. I can be contacted on telephone numbers 347-790-3744 or 347-816-5047. For persons in Guyana wishing to assist, you can do so via Western Union or MoneyGram to Lindon Harrison and for persons living in the USA, you can use the Cash App $lindon69 or S69lindon to make donations.”

Harrison stated that persons contributing would be acknowledged publicly for their support.