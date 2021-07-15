400 Lindeners receive house lots in ‘Dream Realised’ initiative

Kaieteur News – After being allocated house lots by the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA), approximately 400 Lindeners are now closer to owning their own homes. This development occurred when the CH&PA visited the mining town Tuesday as part of its ‘Dream Realised’ Housing Drive.

In addition to the allocations, 144 persons were expected to receive their Certificate of Titles. The two-day initiative (which continued yesterday) was held at the Amelia’s Ward Primary School and saw hundreds of Lindeners attending in hopes of being allocated a house lot.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues, said that there is currently a backlog of 4,000 applications in the system for Linden alone and this is the first effort to clear that backlog.

Calling the housing drive significant, the Minister noted that within two days the CH&PA would have been able to allocate more house lots than were allocated over the last five years. “When you compare what took place in the housing sector…..360 house lots were allocated by the previous administration in total in Region 10, this exercise alone today (Tuesday), will see the allocation of 400 house lots….so it is extremely significant, our accomplishment here in Linden,” she said.

The Minister noted too that although Region 10 is not a People’s Progressive Party/Civic’s stronghold, residents should not resist opportunities for development. Rather, she said, they should take advantage of it. “When you receive the opportunities, when you take the opportunities that we offer to you, you are not doing us a favour, you are helping yourself to improve your own lives, elevate your standard of living, to provide a better future for your children, to develop your communities, your Region and by extension, to develop Guyana,” she said.

Residents were informed that before the end of the year, another ‘Dream Realised’ initiative will be taken to Linden and applicants who were not catered for at this event will have an opportunity then.

In addition to the allocation drives, CH&PA will commence the construction of 40 houses in a few weeks. These, this publication was informed, will be the first set of houses that will be constructed as part of the 1,000 homes that President Ali had promised to afford Lindeners before the end of 2021. Clearing of lands for this project, according to Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, has commenced. He said that this project would also create widespread job opportunities for Lindeners even as he urged skilled workers, such as block makers, to tap into this project.

Relative to house lots, the Minister said that systems are in place to give allottees the full package when they purchase a house lot. This includes all necessary infrastructure and amenities to live comfortably and, according to the Minister, millions of dollars will be expended to upgrade the water system in Linden to meet the growing population.

The housing drive also gave Lindeners the opportunity to make queries, update their information, interact with officials and engage representatives from banks and other agencies that are involved in the construction industry.

This has been the third ‘Dream Realised’ initiative that was rolled out by the new administration and over 5,000 house lots have been allocated thus far. The goal, government has announced, is to allocate 50,000 house lots over the next five years.