Youth remanded for armed robbery, discharging loaded firearm

Kaieteur News – A 20-year-old male was on Monday remanded to prison by Principal Magistrate, Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus, after he was slapped with two counts of discharging a loaded firearm and two counts of robbery under arms charges.

The defendant, Troy Rodrigues, appeared in Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts where he denied the charges read to him.

It is alleged that on May 13, on Campbell Street, Albouystown, while in the company of another and armed with a gun, Rodrigues who is a mechanic robbed Eion Small of his Honda XR motorcycle valued $445,000, a silver chain valued $35,000, and an LG cell phone valued $100,000.

The second charge read that on the same day and location, while in the company of another and armed with a gun, he robbed Manisha Tappin of $800 in cash.

The court also heard that on June 11, on Independence Boulevard, La Penitence, he discharged a loaded firearm in the direction of Maneta Shepherd, with the intent of causing the person actual bodily harm.

The fourth charge read that on the same day and at the same location, he discharged a firearm within 100 yards in a public place.

Police Prosecutor, Annalisa Brummell, told the court that CCTV footage was reviewed and he was positively identified by the virtual complaints.

After remanding him to prison, the Principal Magistrate adjourned the matters to July 22.