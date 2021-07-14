Top cop refuses to disclose “whereabouts” of $3M reward money

Kaieteur News – In the face of a second round of queries by the media, Acting Commissioner of Police, Nigel Hoppie, has once again refused to disclose the ‘whereabouts’ (location) of reward money totalling $3M.

The $3M reward money in question was for relevant information on the murder case of Joel and Isaiah Henry. It is being alleged that the cash might have gone missing. On Sunday last, Journalist, Travis Chase, had asked the Director and Deputy Director of the Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) of the Guyana Police Force (GPF), Mark Ramotar and Stan Gouveia, respectively to confirm if this is true.

Chase had posed the question to them in the Joint Services/Press Team WhatsApp Group. Hoppie, however, had “mistakenly” responded directly to Chase in the group saying, “Do not do any response.”

On Tuesday, the top cop attended the commissioning of a domestic violence (DV) hearing room at the Wales Magistrate Court. There, he was cornered again by another journalist to confirm if the money is missing.

The top cop in response stated that the allegation made that the money has “gone missing” is unfounded. The journalist, Leroy Smith, then pressed him to say if the money was ever given to the police or handed over to assist in securing information that would see a breakthrough in the Henry Boys murder case. Hoppie only said, “My thing is that I do not want to speak regarding informants who have done their work or would have to be paid because it is internationally accepted that you do not want to jeopardise the lives of these individuals who have been cooperating with the police.”

Investigators had managed to make arrests in the Henry Boys murder case since January and had disclosed that an informant provided them with key leads in cracking the case.

The informant is to receive $3M as a reward for assisting the cops in the case. The individual has since granted multiple interviews with journalists including Smith and had told them that he is yet to receive any money from the force.

Recently, he even sat down with social media commentator, Mikhail Rodrigues popularly known as “Guyanese Critic.” During that interview, the informant stated that the GPF “don’t check up on him to see if he is safe or ok.”