Latest News

There must be a level playing field

Jul 14, 2021 Letters

Dear Editor,

It took great courage to pen this issue because I am scared of being victimised. I am an established contractor who has been in business for quite a number of years. Of recent, I notice that contractors are being told to take their bonds and insurances from a Trinidadian company who recently started business in Guyana. Even the contracts are being awarded to the Trinidadian companies and boycotting the local contractors. Can Guyanese go to the shores of other countries and practice this?
I am told that Ministers of the Government have close association to this insurance company. Who are we to turn to for help if the government is in collusion with their cronies?
Editor, I have been getting my Bonds and insurance for years from a local company with whom I have developed a very good relationship. Now it seems that we are being forced to break ties with our local insurers and join foreign companies with whom we have no knowledge about. Is this the right thing to do?
I would prefer to support my local insurers than to end up like the policyholders of CLICO. As a businessman and a citizen, I must have a freedom of choice.
These foreign companies are coming and setting up shops and stifling the local companies.
Thank you for allowing me the time and space to pen my concerns. I do hope this will bring about a change in the way things are being done.
This nonsense has to stop. There must be a level playing field.
Thank you.

Yours faithfully
Concerned Citizen

