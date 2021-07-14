Latest update July 14th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jul 14, 2021 Letters
Dear Editor,
It took great courage to pen this issue because I am scared of being victimised. I am an established contractor who has been in business for quite a number of years. Of recent, I notice that contractors are being told to take their bonds and insurances from a Trinidadian company who recently started business in Guyana. Even the contracts are being awarded to the Trinidadian companies and boycotting the local contractors. Can Guyanese go to the shores of other countries and practice this?
I am told that Ministers of the Government have close association to this insurance company. Who are we to turn to for help if the government is in collusion with their cronies?
Editor, I have been getting my Bonds and insurance for years from a local company with whom I have developed a very good relationship. Now it seems that we are being forced to break ties with our local insurers and join foreign companies with whom we have no knowledge about. Is this the right thing to do?
I would prefer to support my local insurers than to end up like the policyholders of CLICO. As a businessman and a citizen, I must have a freedom of choice.
These foreign companies are coming and setting up shops and stifling the local companies.
Thank you for allowing me the time and space to pen my concerns. I do hope this will bring about a change in the way things are being done.
This nonsense has to stop. There must be a level playing field.
Thank you.
Yours faithfully
Concerned Citizen
Jul 14, 2021By Sean Devers At 26, fast bowling all-rounder Guyanese Romario Shepherd, who has two wickets from three T20 Internationals, was not selected the T20I series against South Africa and Australia....
Jul 14, 2021
Jul 13, 2021
Jul 13, 2021
Jul 13, 2021
Jul 13, 2021
Kaieteur News – I will not accept, now and into the future that a large number of drivers do not know that the Police... more
Kaieteur News – Euro 2020 and COPA America 2021 have just concluded. The former was the most absorbing football tournament... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Haiti was in a constitutional and political crisis before the assassination of... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]