Six-year-old critical after Kuru Kuru crash

Kaieteur News – A six-year-old is among four persons who were left hospitalised on Sunday night following a two-vehicular collision on the Kuru Kuru Public Road, Soesdyke/Linden Highway.

The accident, which left the four hospitalised and four others suffering from minor injuries occurred sometime around 17:35hrs. that day.

Currently at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) are Rebekah Williams, who is in the hospital’s Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 22-year-old Rafeena Williams, who is in the female ward and 24-year-old Hubert Neil, who is in the hospital’s ICU, while Malvin Benn, 34, was admitted into the McKenzie Public Hospital.

According to information reaching Kaieteur News, moments before the collision occurred, motorcar PNN 7979 driven by Rafeena was heading north along the western side of the public road and on approaching the Kuru Kuru entrance, she had stopped indicating to turn east onto the Village’s access road.

While doing so, motorcar PJJ 4529, which was being driven by Benn who was heading in the same direction at a fast rate, suddenly pulled further east and in an attempt to overtake motorcar PNN 7979 he ended up crashing into the right side of the car. Due to the impact, Benn lost control of his car and further collided into two pedestrians who were walking along the eastern side of the road at the time.

Public-spirited persons along with the police, who were summoned to the scene, immediately picked up the injured persons and rushed them to various hospitals.

Benn was rushed in a conscious state to the McKenzie Public Hospital where he was admitted for observation, while the passenger of his car, Neil, was rushed to GPHC in an unconscious state and was admitted since he sustained a fractured skull.

The two pedestrians, Wendy Jeffery and Sherwin Glasgow, along with the occupants of motorcar PNN 7979; four-year-old Joanna Williams; the six-year-old girl, Rebekah Williams; Rafeena; and16-year-old Eullana Williams, were all taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre.

The four-year-old and 16-year-old along with the two pedestrians were treated and sent away, while the other two were referred to the GPHC.

Up to press time, the six-year-old’s condition was still deemed as critical as she is suffering from head injuries.

Police have since launched their investigation into the incident.