Shepherd looking forward to be back in Windies colours

By Sean Devers

At 26, fast bowling all-rounder Guyanese Romario Shepherd, who has two wickets from three T20 Internationals, was not selected the T20I series against South Africa and Australia.

However, the Berbician who plays for New Amsterdam club, Tucber Park has been selected for the three-match ODI series against Australia in Barbados for July 20-24.

Shepherd is one of three pacers from Tuber Park (formerly Bermine) to play First-Class Cricket but the only one to represent the West Indies in ODIs and T20Is.

In January it came as shock when Shepherd was tested positive for the corona virus and was ruled out of the West Indies tour to Bangladesh.

While 12 of the senior players opted out of the tour of Bangladesh due to safety and personal reasons, the pacer showed commitment to the West Indies by agreeing to tour and was one of the senior players on a depleted side ODI team.

After playing in the Regional Super50 for the Guyana Jaguars where his performances were nothing to write home about, Shepherd was selected for Sri Lanka series in March in Antigua.

Shepherd, who has taken four wickets from seven ODIs and scored 15 runs from three innings, explained what were his preparations for a possible return to International Cricket.

“Well my training was mostly affected by the heavy rain fall recently in Guyana. We been cleared to train once we followed the Covid protocols,” said Shepherd who made his ODI debut against Afghanistan at Lucknow on November 05, 2019.

Shepherd has played 37 List ‘A’ matches and taken 43 wickets with a best 4-36 and averages 33.20 and scored 333 runs from 27 innings with his unbeaten 58 being his only half century.

Shepherd, who played for West Indies, Chennai Super Kings, Guyana Jaguars, Guyana Amazon Warriors, Guyana Under-19s, West Indies ‘A’, West Indies Cricket Board President’s XI and West Indies President’s XI, informed that he was looking forward to this series.

“Well I’m looking forward to doing well this series, obviously, the last series for me was an average one. So I’m looking forward to do well in this one…to be more clear in my decision making of what to try when I am in the game,” said Shepherd who is only Berbician fast bowler to play ODIs.

Port Mourant Fast bowler John Trim was the first Berbician to play Test cricket, while Blairmont Cricket Club’s Brandon Bess played one Test in 2010. Tuber Park’s Nial Smith is tipped to be the next pacer from Berbice to play international Cricket for the West Indies.

Shepherd made his First-Class debut against Jamaica at Sabina Park Kingston on March 9, 2017.

The last time the powerfully built Berbician played First-Class cricket was in December 2020 in New Zealand when the West Indies ‘A’ opposed New Zealand ‘A’.