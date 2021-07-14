Region Four residents succumb from COVID-19

Latest update July 14th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jul 14, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MoH) yesterday reported that two more persons who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, have died. As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 499.
According to the Ministry, the latest fatalities are that of a 50-year-old woman and a 79-year-old man both from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica). Both persons passed away on Monday, while receiving treatment at a medical facility.
Further, the MoH via its daily COVID-19 dashboard recorded 53 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 21,055. Out of the number of confirmed cases, 10,770 persons are women and 10,285 are men.
The dashboard statistics revealed also that 10 patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 77 persons are in institutional isolation, 1,209 are in home isolation and three are in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 19,260 persons have recovered from the virus.
