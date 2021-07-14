Latest update July 14th, 2021 12:59 AM

Paramakatoi miner stabbed to death at mining camp

Jul 14, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – A miner from Paramakatoi, Potaro-Siparuni, Region Eight, was stabbed to death during an argument with another worker at the Ithaki Backdam on the Mazaruni River, on Sunday.
According to police reports, Damieon best known as ‘Wild Buck’ and the other worker, a 27-year-old man, had a disagreement over the way the worker was treating a female employee, who is a cook at the Ithaki Backdam camp in Cuyuni-Mazaruni, Region Seven.
The disagreement, police said, resulted in a fight between the suspect and Damieon. During that altercation, it was reported that the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed Damieon to the neck, which left a gaping wound.
Damieon was subsequently picked up in a motionless state and escorted to Bartica Regional Hospital, where he was seen and examined by a doctor. He was pronounced dead on arrival. The body was then placed in the Bartica Hospital mortuary where it awaits an autopsy.
Meanwhile, police said the suspect was arrested and placed into custody as investigations continue.

