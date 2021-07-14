Not only Indians know fear, live in fear

The letter “Indians live in fear – a generational problem” (July 11) penned by Vishnu Bisram appears to be a misinterpretation of sources of fear, mischaracterisation of communities, and misidentification of factors relating to suicide. For his misinterpretation of fear, although Bisram noted that the basis of fear among the Indian Guyanese community is irrational, he relies on psychologists to explain there is fear based in Burnhamism. Editor, this seems confusing because if the fear is irrational, why is the source of fear identified in reality? If the source is Burnhamism based on a “fear pervaded society” then why would only Indians be affected?

History reveals that Burnham’s rule affect many more than only Indians. Didn’t Bisram himself speak to the issues surrounding Dr. Walter Rodney’s death? No one would deny that Rodney was Afro-Guyanese, and that the opponents of Burnham included a wide demographic. Does Bisram want us to believe that Rodney along with his supporters and anyone in opposition to Burnham were left unscathed? The fact remains that many lived in fear.

Relating to his mischaracterisation of communities, in Bisram’s attempt to valorise Indo-Guyanese, he relied on using Gandhi to exemplify peacefulness among all Indians. We cannot argue as it relates to Gandhi and his support for non-violence. However, the facts relating to the assassination of Gandhi are clear. If it were true that Indians are free from committing violence, then how is Gandhi’s assassination recorded in history?

Indians are also human, and I will confidently state that like many people they also extol non-violence and are not immune from violence. The fact remains that no community is exempt from acts of violence. I will also confidently state that within communities around the world, many therein work hard, save money, and acquire property. These activities are common among humans. Sadly, suicide also affects some of us. For many communities, suicide is a reality and affects many families. In the case of Guyana, we have the unfortunate position of a high suicide rate. Editor, accounting for this position is not a simple summing up as self-violence among Indians. I am saddened that many families experience suicide of a loved one, yet optimistic that social scientists and others continue to look for empirical explanations. Among the many possible factors, include societal disorder, hopelessness, and alcoholism. If Bisram believes that, “other cultures stress resistance to violence” and among Indo-Guyanese self-violence leads to suicide, then ask him to explain empirically the high suicide rate in Guyana.

The fact remains that possible factors relating to suicide among Guyanese are not fully understood. Collectively, we must look for solutions. If Bisram has the data on suicides in Guyana, please encourage him to publish his research in a peer-reviewed journal. His study would certainly be informative to the suicide research community. Bisram’s enthusiasm for advocacy is noted. However, while he is entitled to freely share his opinions, these cannot be represented as facts.

